Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.26-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.511-2.889 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.20.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.97. 4,694,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,050. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $320,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,213 shares in the company, valued at $420,445.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $287,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,263 shares of company stock valued at $16,051,228. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.