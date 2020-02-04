Seelaus Asset Management LLC Acquires 351 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,391,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,566. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.