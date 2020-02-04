Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,593.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,230,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $548,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBA stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. 364,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,444. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

