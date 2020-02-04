Seelaus Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. 4,505,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

