Seelaus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging accounts for approximately 1.4% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPK. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

