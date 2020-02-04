Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,976,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,495,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day moving average is $157.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.