Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.98, approximately 552,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 548,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

A number of analysts have commented on SEEL shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 104.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66,028 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

