Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,908,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 130.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,553,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 39.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 148.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 119,749 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 167,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,050.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

