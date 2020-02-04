SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

