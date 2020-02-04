SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in ANSYS by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $6.72 on Tuesday, reaching $288.05. 11,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $282.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23 and a beta of 1.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

