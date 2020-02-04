SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) by 175.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of National Vision worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $405,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Vision by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 32,357 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in National Vision by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,553,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,308. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.12 and a beta of 1.57.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Taylor acquired 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Also, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.