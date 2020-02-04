SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

NASDAQ CDW traded up $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.79. 598,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. CDW has a 12-month low of $83.31 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 51,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $6,908,760.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,810,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,484. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

