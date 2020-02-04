SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 303.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 157.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 9.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LogMeIn by 7.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in LogMeIn by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $85.54. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 305.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn Inc has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $96.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LOGM shares. BidaskClub upgraded LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens started coverage on LogMeIn in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

