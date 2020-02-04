SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,575,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.58. 240,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.17.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

