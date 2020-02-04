SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 715.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth $7,578,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 316.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 316,850 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1,368.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 238,668 shares in the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

TEO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.52. 60,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.97. Telecom Argentina SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.17 million. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.