SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 878.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Myokardia worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 2,581.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 217,199 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Myokardia by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Get Myokardia alerts:

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jake Bauer sold 21,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,383,689.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,742.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,362. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MYOK stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.41. 16,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.09. Myokardia Inc has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.24.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MYOK. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Myokardia Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.