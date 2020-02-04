SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 854.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,437 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,799,000 after acquiring an additional 582,176 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 854,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $9,343,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 26,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 139.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 339,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 197,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.84. 109,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,902,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

