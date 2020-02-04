Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Buys 175 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after buying an additional 516,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $962,702,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Intel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after buying an additional 2,055,130 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $65.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,857,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,046,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,146 shares of company stock worth $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

