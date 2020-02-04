Sherwin-Williams Co to Post FY2024 Earnings of $32.45 Per Share, G.Research Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – G.Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $32.45 per share for the year.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.92.

NYSE:SHW opened at $574.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $578.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.88. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $410.35 and a 12 month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $220,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.