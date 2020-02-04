Shilanski & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after purchasing an additional 529,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of T traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.63. 1,407,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,131,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $274.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

