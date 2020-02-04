Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) Insider Robin Archibald Purchases 2,636 Shares

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) insider Robin Archibald purchased 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £7,486.24 ($9,847.72).

Shares of SHRS stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 284.50 ($3.74). 38,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,743. Shires Income plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.17 ($3.90). The company has a market cap of $85.79 million and a P/E ratio of 94.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Shires Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

