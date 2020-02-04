Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $376.44.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Shopify from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.
SHOP traded up $14.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.37. 1,212,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -428.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.65. Shopify has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $482.87.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
