Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $487.68

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $487.68 and last traded at $485.90, with a volume of 897508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $469.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Pi Financial cut shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of -429.31 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.0% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

