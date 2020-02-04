Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $647.00

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$647.00 and last traded at C$642.08, with a volume of 198553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$623.77.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$590.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$342.33.

Get Shopify alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$562.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$475.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -562.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$413.77, for a total transaction of C$172,126.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at C$213,917.37. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total transaction of C$118,819.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,940.66. Insiders have sold 775 shares of company stock worth $322,129 in the last 90 days.

Shopify Company Profile (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.