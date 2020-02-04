Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.94

Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Ltd (ASX:SCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$2.94 ($2.09) and last traded at A$2.93 ($2.07), with a volume of 465978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$2.86 ($2.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.65.

Get Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.83%. Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

In other Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re news, insider Philip Clark bought 120,000 shares of Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$327,000.00 ($231,914.89).

About Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re (ASX:SCP)

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopping Cntrs Austrls Prprty Gp Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.