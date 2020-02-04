Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.01 ($48.84).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SHL opened at €40.97 ($47.64) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.35. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.