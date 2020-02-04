Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $378.84

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.84 and traded as high as $400.00. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $398.00, with a volume of 25,336 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered Silence Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 370.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73.

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

