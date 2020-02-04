Simmons Bank Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $73.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,733,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,174. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

