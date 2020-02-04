Simmons Bank Takes $2.20 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 39,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.62. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.