Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.50.

Shares of SPG traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.88. The stock had a trading volume of 180,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,895. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $132.53 and a 52-week high of $186.44. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average is $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,794,000 after buying an additional 193,806 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,827,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,116,000 after acquiring an additional 266,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,796,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,534,000 after acquiring an additional 527,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,202,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,786,000 after acquiring an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,663,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,789,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

