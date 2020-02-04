Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.25-12.40 for the period. Simon Property Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $12.25-12.40 EPS.

SPG opened at $132.80 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $132.53 and a one year high of $186.44. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.32.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Simon Property Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Simon Property Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

