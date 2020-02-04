Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.57. 448,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,420. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

