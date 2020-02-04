Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBGI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 124.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 971,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,508,000 after buying an additional 538,617 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,653,000 after buying an additional 430,874 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth approximately $10,556,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 745,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,863,000 after buying an additional 176,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 37,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,413. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.