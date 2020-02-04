Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Sirius XM updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,523,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $10,374,319.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,404,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,857,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,859,146 shares of company stock valued at $19,722,359. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

