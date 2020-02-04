SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SKYW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $66.52.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.