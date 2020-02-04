SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

SmartFinancial has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,696. The stock has a market cap of $303.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.78. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMBK shares. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised SmartFinancial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.