SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.23

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.23 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 13838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Also, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $350,226.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 184.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SolarWinds by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.