Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.57. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 18,156,589 shares.
Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.
About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.