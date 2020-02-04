Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up to $1.57

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.57. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 18,156,589 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWN. Johnson Rice lowered Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $2.00 price target on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 536,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 83,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

