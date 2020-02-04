Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Up 7.7%

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.31, 508,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 274,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPAR. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $628.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.45.
In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spartan Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAR)
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.