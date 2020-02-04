Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Up 7.7%

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.31, 508,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 274,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPAR. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $628.23 million, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,504,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 18.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

