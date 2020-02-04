SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0864 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. 1,092,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

