SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:CWB)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0864 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.93. 1,092,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $54.00. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $58.14.
About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF
Featured Story: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.