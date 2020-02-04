SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.06. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $58.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

