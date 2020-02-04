SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DWFI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.71 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

