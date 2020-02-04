SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (BATS:STOT)

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0944 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of STOT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. 4,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $47.96 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.