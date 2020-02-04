SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 260,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,700. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

