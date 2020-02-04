SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 260,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,700. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.
About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF
