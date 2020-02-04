SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

SPTI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.54. 437,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $31.61.

