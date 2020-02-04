SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

SPLB stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,932. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

