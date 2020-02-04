SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,304,000 after purchasing an additional 130,861 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $62.84. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,332. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

