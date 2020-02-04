SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FISR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

FISR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 69,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,450. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

