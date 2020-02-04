Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.82

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.82 and last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 1634000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

