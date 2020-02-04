Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Raised by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 590.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Square were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Square by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Square by 54.5% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Square by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Square by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Square in the third quarter worth $62,000. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,928,817.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,943,298. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.03.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.90. 10,402,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,521,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -674.11, a P/E/G ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $83.20.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

